Indore: Wait for driving licence gets longer as RTO runs out of blank cards

People who have passed their driving test are not being issued their licence as the Regional Transport Office have run out of blank cards.

Earlier, various complaints of delay in giving driving licences to the applicants were lodged with the RTO, but now things have taken a turn for the worse as there are no blank cards left and the pendency is increasing by the day.

A large number of applicants applying for driving licences at Regional Transport Office are waiting to get their license for more than a month.



According to official sources, over 3000 people have been waiting to get their driving licences for the last two months and the wait will not end soon.

“Along with pending licence applications, many licences are pending to get printed due to the delay in orders by the concerned officials. Licences would be printed in no time if concerned officials act against the responsible company,” sources said.

However, the officials excuse is that the work of printing licences has been given to Smartchip Company and complaint of the same has been forwarded to senior officials.

“We had received about 3000 cards a few days ago but as a large number of licences are being made in Indore, the stock got exhausted. We have asked for 10,000 more cards from the department and will get them soon,” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi told the media.

Some of the agents, who are close to ‘some officials’, are getting their licence cards printed on time. Sources said that these agents work closely with the officials and their unauthorised aides and get privileges in getting licences.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:27 AM IST