Indore: Voters’ verification starts, to continue till Nov 21

Indore: In view of forthcoming elections of four janapad panchayats in the district, the summary revision of voter list began from Wednesday. It will conclude on November 21.

Elections in Mhow, Depalpur, Sanwer and Indore janpad panchayats are likely to be held in February-March 2020. In janpad panchayat elections, the voters will elect district panchayat member, janapad panchayat member, sarpanch and panch. According to official information, State Election Commission has released the schedule of voter list revision.

During this period, block level officers will be available at every village panchayat who will receive the application for making changes in the voters’ list. The names of people who will attain 18 years of age by January 1, 2020, will be added.

The BLOs will compile data by November 30. The claims and objections can be filed by December 16. Thereafter, draft of electoral roll will be published. All claims and objections will be resolved by January 27, 2020. The final publication of electoral rolls will be made on February 7, 2020.

Voters can go for correction through BLO or through Voter Helpline Mobile App on the Commission's NVSP portal, or at Column Service Centre, Voter Facilitation Centre at collecorate. Disabled voters can verify details through Voter Helpline No 1950.

Coloured EPIC: The Election Commission is working to replace existing black and white voter ID card. Under this, it will replace the black and white photo with coloured picture in voter identity card.