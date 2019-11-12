Indore: Virat spend time in ad shooting and ‘guly cricket’ with kids

Indore: Indian captain who returned back in International cricket after taking full rest and not played three match T20 series against Bangladesh, now fully fit to play two match Test series. For the first Test, he joined Indian squad on Monday. Before taking part in the training session with Indian players at Holkar Stadium, Kohli took part in an ad shooting in the morning at Bicholi Mardana situated area. After that, he played ‘gully cricket’ with children and smashed some towering shots. The video and photo of the shoot, which went viral, in which Virat wearing a checked shirt and jeans and having fun with the children.

During playing entertaining cricket, residence of the colony also gathered and they tried to meet Kohli, but security was so tight and Kohli left the spot immediately. During interaction with children, he guided him to adopt cricket as career for nation. Children also talked with Indian captain in joyful mood.