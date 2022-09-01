Indore: Vinit Nawathe nominated Malwa Prant RSS chief

Vinit Nawathe |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Vinit Nawathe, deputy chief of Malwa Prant of RSS, has been nominated as the chief of Malwa Prant.

He was elevated during a high-level meeting of RSS held in Jabalpur recently. He succeeds Shambu Giri. Not only Nawathe, but his whole family is devoted to RSS. His father Laxman Rao Nawathe was also a high-ranking office-bearer of RSS in Malwa Prant. Nawathe is known as a very sharp office-bearer of RSS. It is believed that after getting the new responsibility, he would not only further consolidate the RSS and its subsidiary wings, but also roll out new innovations in the organisation. It is said that Nawathe has a simple, easy-going and gentle personality and is accessible to the rank and file. He has good understanding of issues concerning common people.

His journey in the RSS started as a general volunteer. He has also been an office-bearer of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student wing of RSS and then became the chief of Rameshwaram district of the city and then the head of the intellectual wing of RSS. His appointment is considered crucial as RSS is going to celebrate its 100th foundation year in 2025, wherein various activities and programmes will be organised.

The Malwa Prant of the RSS has 28 districts of Western MP under it.