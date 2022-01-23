Indore: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to shoot in Maheshwar, Mandav for Lukachuppi 2

Indore



Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan left for Maheshwar from Indore on Sunday for a shoot, following the shooting of a wedding scene taken at Pushpa Vatika in Indore on Saturday.



Picturisation of a song will take place at Maheshwar. They will shoot for two days in the palaces of Maheshwar and Mandav. On Saturday, a wedding scene was shot in a garden opposite CAT Road in Indore.



Shooting for Lukachuppi 2 has been going on in various locations in the city for the past month.



On Monday, some songs will be shot on the banks of the river and the palace on the ghat. From there, the team will go to Mandav.



On Tuesday, shooting will take place in the palaces and surrounding locations in Mandav, and then the team will come to Indore for a day. The last shoot will take place in Indore on January 26.



