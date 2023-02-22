Indore: Vet students continue strike for 11th day, demand hike in stipend

Indore: Pressing for a hike in stipend, junior veterinary doctors across the state continued their strike for the 11th day on Wednesday.

The MP Veterinary student union submitted a memorandum in this regard to CM Shivraj singh Chouhan, Home minister Narottam Mishra, Cabinet Minister Usha Thakur, DM of Indore, SDM of Mhow and MP of Jabalpur.

The Students Union said that currently under-graduate interns get only Rs 4,500 per month which is very less, compared to states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, which give stipend upto Rs 20,000 per month to UG interns.

Agitating students said that inflation has nearly tripled in last 12 years, but their stipend remains as it is. The students union informed Free Press that the students of Jabalpur, Mhow, and Rewa veterinary colleges are on indefinite strike since February 11 as administration has failed to keep it's promises.

The Student Union also demanded that the government should create new posts. They said that currently 29,000 animal units are under observation of one Vet. However ICAR, mandates only 5,000 animal units under one Vet, thus more positions need to be created.

The students said that in 2012, the government assured the veterinary doctors, during their internship, honorarium at par with the medical students. However, no action was taken. So in 2019, students started a protest and the government again assured them that the stipend will be increased to Rs 12,000 per month. "It is 2023 and we are still waiting for the hike," said the disappointed students.

