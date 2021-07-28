Indore: Vehicle painted in army fatigue print stopped

Indore

A vehicle painted in army fatigue colours was stopped by Tejaji Nagar police during checking on Wednesday as the public is not allowed to use such colours in their vehicles. They are reserved for the army. The couple sitting in the car, who belonged to an adventure group, apologised and promised to repaint the car.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that on the instruction of senior officials, a team was deployed for vehicle checking on Bypass Road. During the checking drive, the police officers spotted the modified car and stopped it as it was being driven by a youth, and not anyone in an army uniform. His female companion was also in the car.

After checking the papers of the vehicle, their identity cards were checked by the police. The youths informed the police that they are from Bhopal and they are associated with an adventure group there. They came to the city with their group for an adventure trip. However, they could not show any permission or reason for the modification in the vehicle. The police warned the youths who promised to remove the paint when they reached home, and were released by the police.