Indore: Vehicle dealers ask customers to wait for at least 3 months for RC

RTO Office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate at the unavailability of registration cards, vehicle dealers have asked the customers to wait for at least 80-90 days for their cards after taking the vehicle.

The dealers have started giving a timeline of at least three months to the customers to avoid getting repeated complaints regarding the cards as they are not getting the cards from Regional Transport Office.

“The number of vehicles being sold this year is more than the last year. With the change in facilities, we are doing the registration of vehicles but have failed in providing them with the registration cards as we are not getting the cards from the RTO,” one four-wheeler dealer said.

He added that cards of many vehicles sold in September too are pending with the RTO.

“We are getting repeated enquiries for the cards but the delay is from the RTO due to which we have started asking the customers to wait for at least three months for the cards,” he said.

Meanwhile, RTO officials have claimed that they have received about 8,000 cards and their printing work is in progress. They claimed that the situation will improve soon.

The regional transport officer has asked the traffic police officials to consider the provisional certificates in place of registration cards and to consider online printing of licences.

“There is a long pendency of cards due to a shortage of blank registration and licence cards and we have learnt that traffic police were not considering the provisional certificates and online print of licences during vehicle checking. We had dashed off a letter to the officials of traffic police to consider the provisional certificates to provide relief to the people,” RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

The officials of the transport department claimed that not only Indore but all transport offices across the state are facing such a shortage which is also increasing the pendency of work as the printing of thousands of registration cards and licences is pending.