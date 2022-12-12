e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Vehicle dealers ask customers to wait for at least 3 months for RC

Indore: Vehicle dealers ask customers to wait for at least 3 months for RC

Shortage of blank cards, RTO has received about 8,000 cards but no change on ground 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 01:41 AM IST
article-image
RTO Office, Indore |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate at the unavailability of registration cards, vehicle dealers have asked the customers to wait for at least 80-90 days for their cards after taking the vehicle.

The dealers have started giving a timeline of at least three months to the customers to avoid getting repeated complaints regarding the cards as they are not getting the cards from Regional Transport Office.

“The number of vehicles being sold this year is more than the last year. With the change in facilities, we are doing the registration of vehicles but have failed in providing them with the registration cards as we are not getting the cards from the RTO,” one four-wheeler dealer said.

He added that cards of many vehicles sold in September too are pending with the RTO.

“We are getting repeated enquiries for the cards but the delay is from the RTO due to which we have started asking the customers to wait for at least three months for the cards,” he said.

Meanwhile, RTO officials have claimed that they have received about 8,000 cards and their printing work is in progress. They claimed that the situation will improve soon.

The regional transport officer has asked the traffic police officials to consider the provisional certificates in place of registration cards and to consider online printing of licences.

“There is a long pendency of cards due to a shortage of blank registration and licence cards and we have learnt that traffic police were not considering the provisional certificates and online print of licences during vehicle checking. We had dashed off a letter to the officials of traffic police to consider the provisional certificates to provide relief to the people,” RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

The officials of the transport department claimed that not only Indore but all transport offices across the state are facing such a shortage which is also increasing the pendency of work as the printing of thousands of registration cards and licences is pending.

Read Also
Indore: Special heritage walk to train volunteers for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investor...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Adivasi United, Young Adivasi register big wins

Indore Sports Update: Adivasi United, Young Adivasi register big wins

Indore Sports Update: Title for Suryansh in men's singles

Indore Sports Update: Title for Suryansh in men's singles

Indore: Ranjeet Ashtami celebration to start on December 13

Indore: Ranjeet Ashtami celebration to start on December 13

Indore: ASI goes missing during training, dies, kin allege negligence by officials 

Indore: ASI goes missing during training, dies, kin allege negligence by officials 

Indore: Weather to remain cloudy for two days

Indore: Weather to remain cloudy for two days