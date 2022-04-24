Indore: Veg prices hit new high, hike in fuel price, less production to blame

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The already high prices of vegetables have hit a new peak in the last three to four days. Tomato, which is used in almost all dishes and also a mainstay in any Indian salad, has seen a new high this year on Saturday. Wholesalers say that transportation cost of vegetables has increased due to hike in fuel prices, while the extremely high temperature has affected production.

In the market, the best quality tomato was sold at Rs 600 to 650 per crate (30 kg), while the medium quality tomato sold at Rs 350 to 400 per crate. Four days ago the tomato was selling at Rs 300 to 350 per crate.

Prices of spinach, capsicum and beans were also high at the Choithram Sabji Mandi, the main vegetable mandi in the district. The price of beans has reached Rs 210 per kg, while just last week it was selling at around Rs 150-170 per kg.

While the above are rates at the wholesale market, in the retail, people have to pay at least 20 per cent more.

However, price of some items like the humble potato and onion have not risen much, providing some relief to the poor.

Rates of vegetables in Indore

Vegetable - Retail price

Coriander - Rs 60/kg

Tomato - Rs 30- 40/kg

Onion - Rs 20-40/kg

Carrot - Rs 30/kg

Capsicum - Rs 40/kg

Cucumber - Rs 25- 30/kg

Cluster Beans - Rs 60/kg

Sponge Guard - Rs 50-70/kg

Spinach - Rs 40- 50/kg

Egg Plant - Rs 10- 20/kg

Ginger - Rs 40-60/kg

Garlic - Rs 60-80/kg

Green Chilli - Rs 80/kg

Cabbage - Rs 40/piece

Cauliflower - Rs 40/piece

Bottle gourd - Rs 40-50/kg

Pumpkin - Rs 30-40/kg

Reddish - Rs 10-15/ piece

Lady Finger - Rs 50/ kg

Potato - Rs 20-30/kg

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:13 AM IST