Indore: Various activities held in city under CM Jan Seva Abhiyan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan has been started by the state government in Indore district to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Blood donation camps were organised at various places in the district. More than 1,500 people donated blood in these camps. Along with this, saplings were planted by the women of self-help groups for environmental protection. These activities were organised under the direction of Collector Manish Singh.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar said that an extensive sapling plantation drive was carried out in rural areas of the district and also in Indore city. About 18,000 saplings were planted in rural areas by the members of Self Help Groups formed under Livelihood Mission. Apart from this, a huge camp was organised for the differently-abled in Amardas Hall. About 1,500 differently-abled people participated in this camp.

Equipment was distributed to many differently-abled according to their need. Motorised tricycles were given to two differently-abled persons in this camp. Apart from this, 30 handicapped tricycles, 28 wheelchairs, 36 hearing aids, 41 MR kits, 8 walkers and 35 crutches were distributed. In this way more than 600 differently-abled persons were benefited in the camp.