Indore: Varghoda To Be Taken Out In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Varghoda (a form of wedding processions among Gujarati people) of 10 ascetics of Siddhi Tapa will be taken out on August 22 at 8:30 am and thereafter by the Shri Tilkeshwar Parshwanath Teerth Religious Charitable Public Trust and Shri Sangh Trust Indore.

Chaubisi and Vatsalya was organised in honor of 10 ascetics including Sangeeta Rajkumar Lalwani at Surbhi Garden on August 21. Muniraj Shri Rishabharatnavijay said, “Four gateways to reach God - charity, modesty, penance and emotion.

When God preaches religion in Samosaran, then he is visible from all four directions, on one side God himself is there and on three sides his there is a reflection so that all living beings can take advantage of the country.”

Rajesh Jain said that the ascetics of Shri Siddhi Tapa and Bis Viharman Tapa were honored by the beneficiaries on Monday. All the ascetics felt very proud of the respect and honour.