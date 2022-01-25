Indore: UP man held for duping trader on promise of 13 tons of sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Crime Branch for duping a sugar trader of the city of lakhs of rupees on Tuesday. The complainant had contacted the accused for buying 13 tons of sugar and the accused had taken some amount in advance after which he switched off his mobile phone.

Trader Sanjay Kumar Patidar lodged a complaint that he had got the contact information of Alankar Traders through a company website. When he contacted the number, a person who posed as the owner of the firm promised to sell the complainant sugar. His manager, named Gyaneshwar, spoke to the complainant and sent the details of the company on his WhatsApp number.

When the complainant told the accused that he wanted to buy sugar, the manager told him to contact a trader for the sample of the sugar. The complainant checked the sample and booked 13 tons of sugar. He had paid an advance amount to the accused in his bank account. After that, the accused switched off his mobile phone.

After receiving the complaint, the Crime Branch has started an investigation into the case and arrested one Krishnamohan Pande, alias Rajan, from UP for duping the trader. The accused is being questioned further.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:23 PM IST