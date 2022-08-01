e-Paper Get App

Indore: Union minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for road projects worth Rs 2,300 cr

The Union road transport and highways minister laid the foundation for these projects using a remote control at a function organised in Indore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 02:45 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for five road projects, worth Rs 2,300 crore, in Madhya Pradesh, which will improve the state's connectivity with neighbouring Maharashtra and south India.

The Union road transport and highways minister laid the foundation for these projects using a remote control at a function organised in Indore.

According to officials, the projects include laying 119 km roads on national highways passing through the state, which will generate employment and attract investment.

As per project details, a four-lane road will be constructed between Tejaji Nagar in Indore to Balwara (Indore-Burhanpur section), a four-lane road on Indore-Raghogarh (Indore-Harda section) and a six-lane flyover at Indore's Rau Circle, they said.

Gadkari also laid the foundation for the reconstruction of a service road at Rau Circle and for strengthening the existing road between Tejaji Nagar and Balwara in Indore, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava were also present at the function.

Read Also
Bhopal: High Court hearing on OBC reservation today
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: Union minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for road projects worth Rs 2,300 cr

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Big show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visits Sanjay Raut's residence

Mumbai updates: Big show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visits Sanjay Raut's residence

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic