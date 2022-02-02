Indore: Under-construction illegal colony and road destroyed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday, destroyed an illegal road to a proposed colony and demolished structures being built in an illegal colony.

IMC officer Gajal Khanna said that they had received a complaint of illegal construction of 400 metres of road towards 5 acres of land owned by Cheman Bhumia, near Sanghi Motors, on the Lasudia-Nemavar Road.

Bhumia was constructing the road without any permission for developing a colony on his 5 acres of land. The road was damaged using poclain and JCB machines.

Khanna said that they had also received a complaint pertaining to development of a colony near Khedapti Hanuman Mandir, behind Chandan Nagar.

“Construction till the plinth level was being done on 2.5 acres for cutting 400 plots. The illegal construction was razed,” he added.

Zone No. 2 building officer Vivesh Jain said that a certain Neeta Sharma had blocked a street near Venkatesan temple by constructing a wall, toilet and stairs, thereby encroaching upon nearly 120 square feet. On receiving information about it, the IMC demolition squad reached the spot and demolished the illegal constructions.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:35 PM IST