Indore-Ujjain Travel To Take Just 30 Minutes As Construction Begins On Green Field Corridor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major infrastructure boost, construction of the Indore-Ujjain Green Field Corridor has officially begun. The ambitious four-lane highway project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Indore and Ujjain to just 30-35 minutes.

The 48-kilometre-long corridor is being developed to provide seamless connectivity from the airport area in Indore directly to Ujjain, benefiting daily commuters as well as pilgrims travelling to the religious city. The project is being executed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

Ujjain divisional commissioner Ashish Singh, along with collector Roshan Kumar Singh, recently inspected the construction site at Chandrawatiganj. During the visit, officials reviewed the progress and directed engineers to accelerate the pace of work while maintaining high construction quality standards.

The corridor holds particular importance in view of the upcoming Simhastha in 2028. Authorities have set a target to complete the project well before the mega religious event to ensure smooth and efficient movement of millions of devotees.

Officials emphasised that the new green field alignment will reduce congestion on existing routes and shorten the travel distance between the two cities. Once completed, the highway will not only improve connectivity but also boost economic activities, tourism and regional development.

The divisional commissioner instructed that weekly targets be set to ensure timely completion of the project. He also stressed strict monitoring of construction material quality and adherence to safety norms throughout the execution phase.

Key Facts

Project Scope: Construction has officially commenced on a new four-lane high-speed highway.

Reduced Travel Time: The corridor is designed to slash the commute between Indore and Ujjain to just 30–35 minutes.

Route Length: The expressway spans a total distance of 48 kilometres.

Direct Connectivity: The alignment begins at the Indore airport area, providing a direct link to Ujjain for travellers and pilgrims.

Simhastha 2028 Deadline: Completion is fast-tracked to be ready well before the 2028 Simhastha to accommodate millions of devotees.