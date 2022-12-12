Indore: UG supplementary & special exams in second week of January

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to hold supplementary along with special main exams for the first-year students of traditional undergraduate courses tentatively in the second week of January. The special exams are for students who missed the first-year exams due to some reasons.

Around 20,000 students are going to take the maiden supplementary and special exams that are going to be in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The university is going to accept the examination form till December 25.

The exam department said they will release the supplementary exam timetable in mid-December.

Deputy registrar Rachana Thakur said around 20,000 students, mostly of traditional courses including BSc, BA and BCom, will take the supplementary exams.

The NEP-2020 was implemented by the Department of Higher Education in higher educational institutions across the state from session 2021-22. The maiden annual exam in line with NEP was held in April and May. The results were declared in September. However, the results were withdrawn as they were not as per the spirit of NEP.

The revised results were declared in October.