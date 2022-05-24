Indore: UG first-year students to brave showers to write exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): First-year students of traditional undergraduate courses would have to prove showers to appear in examinations this year.

For the first time, undergraduate courses exams would be held in monsoon, thanks to the delay in the preparation of scheme of exams as per National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

As per sources in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the examinations of first-year courses could not be commenced before June 20. That means, by the time, the exams start, the monsoon will arrive in the state. So, around 80000 students in the first year of BA, BSc and BCom courses would have to reach examination centres to write exams.

They would have to either have to wear raincoats or carry umbrella along with them to exam centres to escape rain.

Still, most of them will reach soaked to the centres and write exams in the wet clothes. There won’t be any arrangements at centres for keeping raincoats and umbrellas. And chances are that students won’t find their raincoats/umbrella when they come outside the centre after writing exams.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that the first-year examination of UG courses got delayed as it is maiden year of implementation of NEP-2020. “Everything is happening in accordance with NEP so delay was expected,” he said.

The main delay, however, occurred from Department of Higher Education (DHE) which decided very late whom to be given responsibility of making unified scheme of exam. Barkatullah University was given the responsibility which too took its time to make scheme of exam. The scheme of exam reached to DAVV around 15 days ago. It is still making arrangements for exams as per the new scheme of exam.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:40 AM IST