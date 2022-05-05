Indore: Two youths hang themselves at Kanadiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Kanadiya police station area on Wednesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his suicide could not be ascertained yet.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anand, a resident of the Bhuri Tekri area. He was found hanging at home by one of his family members. Later, he was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved. One of his family told the police that Anand and his family members were sleeping in a room where he was found hanging. The police said that the autopsy report is awaited and the statements of the family members are being taken down.

In another incident, a youth, named Deepak, was found hanging at his home also in the Kanadiya area. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation to ascertain the reason for his suicide.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:36 PM IST