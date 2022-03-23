Indore: Two years of Covid outbreak in city; Three waves, including dreaded second wave and two lockdowns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The outbreak of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 disease has completed two years in Indore and the city has seen many ups and downs in the number of cases, including two lockdowns and a dreaded second wave in 2021 when a large number of people lost their loved ones to the disease.

The first case of Covid-19 in Indore was reported on March 24, 2020, while over 2.07 lakh people got infected with the deadly disease and as many as 1,461 succumbed to the pandemic disease in the past two years.

It was a horror for the families who got infected in the first wave, but it turned into a routine disease till the third wave which hit the city almost after two years of the outbreak.

Going by the numbers, the highest number of positive cases was reported in January 2022 with over 45,800 cases, while the highest number of deaths was reported in May 21 (196). However, the city also got relief when the highest number of patients was discharged in a month which was May 2021 when 45,287 patients were discharged.

From sending samples to Pune to self-reliance

The city has seen a major development in the area of testing Covid samples as, initially, Indore was dependent on the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing. But, now, over 10,000 samples can be tested in a single day in the city

Many variants of Covid hit city

§ Indore was a hotspot of Covid in the country and most of the variants of the pandemic disease were found in the samples of the city

§ The cases were Delta, Delta-plus, Omicron and its sub-lineages were found in the city

First family that was found corona +ve

§ The first case of corona was found in four people of two families who had returned from Vaishno Devi as they were back in the city on March 21 and their samples were found positive on the night of March 23

§ Sexagenarian Prahlad Agrawal and Vishnu Agrawal were the ones to be detected positive in the city

Male nurse first to show silver lining

§ The first patient who got discharged after winning over the deadly disease was a male nurse of MY Hospital, Rajesh Asawara, who showed the silver lining to dark clouds

§ Asha Pawar, a health worker, was the first person in Indore to take the vaccine against Covid-19 and start the war to win over the pandemic disease with the vaccine shield

Covid in city

§ Total Positive cases: 207,718

§ Total number of samples tested: 3,768,881

§ Total deaths: 1,461

§ Total number of patients discharged: 206,230

§ Positivity rate: 5.51 per cent

§ Death rate: 0.7 per cent

§ Recovery rate: 99.28 per cent

