Indore: ​Two Mumbai men arrested for tweeting hoax bomb threat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Two men from Mumbai were arrested by Railway police from Ujjain for a hoax tweet warning about a bomb in the Gorakhpur-Bandra Express, police said on Friday.

The accused are the railway contract workers in Mumbai and their contractor didn’t allow them to meet their family so the accused sent the tweet to delay the trains so that they could spend time with their family.



According to SP (Railways) Nivedita Gupta, RPF post in Ujjain had informed on May 18 that a person has tweeted that an unidentified person had placed a bomb in Gorakhpur-Bandra Express after chain pulling. After this information, GRP, RPF and city police’s dog squad and BDDS teams reached the railway station in Ujjain. The GRP officials also took information from the tweeter about the tweet.

The teams checked the entire train but they didn’t find anything suspicious in the train. A case under section 177 of the IPC, 66 (F) IT Act and under the relevant section of the Railways Act was registered against unidentified persons.

During the investigation, GRP police officials managed to get the mobile number and the face of the person who had made the tweet. The police team found the location of the suspect in Maharashtra.

SP Gupta further said that this was the second tweet they had received as the same tweet was made by the same person on May 11 when the train was in Ratlam. The officials found his location in Ujjain and the police managed to arrest the accused from the Ujjain railway station on the basis of his photo.

The accused was identified as Milan Rajak, 44 year, a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai. He informed the police that his mobile phone was being used by his friend named Pramod Mali, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai. Later, the police arrested Pramod too.

The accused allegedly informed them that they are sanitation workers under a contractor in Mumbai. Their contractor didn’t allow them to meet their family members and he used to shift them from one another train to another without giving them time to meet family members so the accused had sent the tweet. They wanted to change the schedule of the trains so that they could spend time with their family members.

According to the police, the accused also tweeted with the same information in Gujarat, Gorakhpur and Bandra within a few days. The GRP police officers are investigating the case further.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:47 AM IST