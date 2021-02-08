Indore:

​A ​large number of applicants ​who had ​applied for driving licen​c​es at Regional Tran​s​port Office have been waiting to get their licen​c​e for more than ​two month​s​, thanks to delays in ​giving ​printing​ orders.​

Moreover, those applying for getting new licen​c​es are not getting an online appointment before 10 days.

According to official sources, over 3000 people have been waiting to get their driving licen​c​es for the last two months and the wait will not end soon.

“Along with pending licen​c​e applications, many licen​c​es are pending ​at the printers due to delay in ​giving ​orders by the concerned officials. Licen​c​es would be printed in no time if concerned official order the same,” sources said.

Moreover, the system of giving less number of appointments due to ​Covid-19 is still ​continuing in RTO and officials claimed that ​fewer appointments are being given in a day.

Regional Transport Officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi said, “Yes, there is pendency of licen​c​es but due to change and updation in software. We have cleared about 70 per​ ​cent of the files and are ​confident of ​clearing the pending application and printing ​ the licences ​at the earliest.”