Indore:
A large number of applicants who had applied for driving licences at Regional Transport Office have been waiting to get their licence for more than two months, thanks to delays in giving printing orders.
Moreover, those applying for getting new licences are not getting an online appointment before 10 days.
According to official sources, over 3000 people have been waiting to get their driving licences for the last two months and the wait will not end soon.
“Along with pending licence applications, many licences are pending at the printers due to delay in giving orders by the concerned officials. Licences would be printed in no time if concerned official order the same,” sources said.
Moreover, the system of giving less number of appointments due to Covid-19 is still continuing in RTO and officials claimed that fewer appointments are being given in a day.
Regional Transport Officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi said, “Yes, there is pendency of licences but due to change and updation in software. We have cleared about 70 per cent of the files and are confident of clearing the pending application and printing the licences at the earliest.”