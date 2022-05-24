Indore: ​Two including buyer of stolen goods arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Palasia police on Monday arrested two persons from Dhar district in connection with the theft at a house in Manoramaganj area. One of the accused had bought the stolen valuables. Police said that valuables worth Rs 60 lakh were stolen from the house and valuables worth Rs 45 lakh have been recovered from them. Their accomplices are being searched by the police.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that the theft occurred at a locked house in Manoramaganj area on May 10. The thieves had entered the house after breaking open the window grill of the kitchen. During the investigation, some suspects were seen in the CCTVs and they were seen fleeing from the spot along the banks of the nullah.

Later, the police searched other CCTVs and found an SUV parked near a hospital in the area. More than a dozen CCTVs were checked by the police and they found that the vehicle was registered in Gujarat. More information was gathered by the police and the accused named Deepu alias Deepak, a resident of Rajgarh in Dhar district was caught.

He allegedly informed the police that he along with his friend named Pan Singh, a resident of Bagh area in Dhar district and his two friends had committed theft at a locked house. As per the plan they reached the city and committed theft in the area and had sold the stolen valuables to one Mohsin Mansuri of Manawar. Police raided the house of Mohsin in Manawar and arrested him with about 750 grams of diamond and gold worth Rs 45 lakh. The police had also raided the house of Pan Singh but he could not be arrested till filing of this report. Pan Singh and his two friends are being searched by the police and it was believed that more stolen goods would be recovered from them. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.

DCP Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya has announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of Pan Singh.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:23 AM IST