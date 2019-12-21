Indore: Two flights cancelled due to bad weather in Delhi

Indore: The bad weather conditions at New Delhi airport hit flights from Indore on Friday night and Saturday morning. Two flights from city to New Delhi were cancelled, and two other flights going towards New Delhi were diverted to the city airport.

IndiGo flight 6E-162 going from Ahmedabad to Delhi was diverted to the city airport on Friday at 9.15 pm. It was allowed to depart to New Delhi from the airport at 12.15 am with 185 passengers including crew.

Another flight 6E-783 going from Bangalore to Delhi was diverted to the city airport and it landed here on Friday at 11.26 pm. It departed on Saturday late morning with 233 passengers. Hotel accomodation was provided to passengers.

Two local flights waiting to fly to New Delhi had to be cancelled. IndiGo’s flight 6E-867 from Indore to Delhi had to be cancelled on Friday night. It had to depart at 11.55 pm.

Similarly, Air Asia’s flight I5-753, scheduled to depart at 7:30 am on Saturday from Indore to Delhi was also cancelled due to bad weather in New Delhi.