Indore: Two externed accused held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two accused who had been externed from the district for their criminal activities were arrested from the Banganga area on Friday.

According to police, the crime branch received information that two criminals who were externed from the city by the commissioner of police a few days ago were seen in the Banganga area. The crime branch and the local police cordoned off the area and arrested them. The accused were identified as Deepesh alias Monty of Vrindavan Colony and Shubham alias Baba of the Banganga area.

Deepesh was booked by Banganga, Chhatripura, Bhanwarkuan and Malharganj police stations for his involvement in various criminal cases, while Shubham has eight cases registered against him.

Deepesh was externed for nine months, while Shubham was externed for six months from the city.

