e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two externed accused held

Indore: Two externed accused held

Deepesh was externed for nine months, while Shubham was externed for six months from the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two accused who had been externed from the district for their criminal activities were arrested from the Banganga area on Friday. 

According to police, the crime branch received information that two criminals who were externed from the city by the commissioner of police a few days ago were seen in the Banganga area. The crime branch and the local police cordoned off the area and arrested them. The accused were identified as Deepesh alias Monty of Vrindavan Colony and Shubham alias Baba of the Banganga area.

Deepesh was booked by Banganga, Chhatripura, Bhanwarkuan and Malharganj police stations for his involvement in various criminal cases, while Shubham has eight cases registered against him. 

Deepesh was externed for nine months, while Shubham was externed for six months from the city. 

Read Also
Indore: Career Counselling session at Government School Khajrana
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two externed accused held

Indore: Two externed accused held

Indore: Career counselling session at Nanda Nagar Government School

Indore: Career counselling session at Nanda Nagar Government School

Indore: Rs 15 Lakh dowry harassment; Man from Chennai, mother booked

Indore: Rs 15 Lakh dowry harassment; Man from Chennai, mother booked

Indore: Aunt sells niece’s land, booked with 4 others

Indore: Aunt sells niece’s land, booked with 4 others

Indore: Six arrested for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore from truck in Gujarat

Indore: Six arrested for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore from truck in Gujarat