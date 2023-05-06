Indore: Two employees injured as DAVV vehicle meets with accident

Accident/Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya were injured when the university vehicle returning from the examination centre in Dhar met with an accident on Thursday night.

Two employees were admitted to a private hospital.

According to the injured employees, the vehicle met with an accident because of a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road.

He was coming towards us and our driver had to veer to one side at the last minute to avoid the collision. He managed a head-on collision with the motorcycle but our car rammed into a divider.

DAVV employees Pushpendra and Kapil Chaudhary were injured in the accident. DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain visited them at the hospital to know the health status of the injured employees.