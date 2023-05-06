 Indore: Two employees injured as DAVV vehicle meets with accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two employees injured as DAVV vehicle meets with accident

Indore: Two employees injured as DAVV vehicle meets with accident

According to the injured employees, the vehicle met with an accident because of a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Accident/Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya were injured when the university vehicle returning from the examination centre in Dhar met with an accident on Thursday night.

Two employees were admitted to a private hospital.

According to the injured employees, the vehicle met with an accident because of a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road.

He was coming towards us and our driver had to veer to one side at the last minute to avoid the collision. He managed a head-on collision with the motorcycle but our car rammed into a divider.

DAVV employees Pushpendra and Kapil Chaudhary were injured in the accident. DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain visited them at the hospital to know the health status of the injured employees.

Read Also
Indore: IDA to come up with 2,000 plots for middle and lower-income groups
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Congress burns effigies of Zardari, Brij Bhushan Singh

Indore: Congress burns effigies of Zardari, Brij Bhushan Singh

Indore: Married woman found hanging, parents allege murder by in-laws

Indore: Married woman found hanging, parents allege murder by in-laws

Indore: CWC gives custody of infant to father from mentally ill mom

Indore: CWC gives custody of infant to father from mentally ill mom

Indore: MPMSU VC visits MGM Medical College, inspects various facilities

Indore: MPMSU VC visits MGM Medical College, inspects various facilities