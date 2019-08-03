Indore: Two-day ICSI annual regional conference begins

Indore:The two-day annual regional conference of western region of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) began at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday.

Minister of higher education Jitu Patwari was the chief guest.

Addressing the function, company secretary Ashish Karodia said 350 delegates from six states will attend the mega event.

Company secretary Ashish Garg, vice president of ICSI, said institute has recently released unique document identification number and e-signature for practicing company secretaries to provide safeguard against malpractices and promote effective corporate governance.

He requested education minister to provide free access to CS students in libraries of government colleges and universities.

In his address, Patwari said company secretaries are backbone of companies and play a key role in effective implementation of corporate governance.

During the conference, company secretary NPS Chalwa addressed audience on NCLT, CS Deepak Khairaj spoke on creativity management, P Sharad Kumar on fraud investigation while CS Manikantha of Infosys addressed audience on cyber security.