Indore: Two couples caught on suspicion of Love Jihad

Indore: A group of Bajrang Dal activists caught two couples from Lal Bagh and a city hotel in suspicion of Love Jihad on Tuesday. However, police didn’t lodge FIRs in both the case and said that the couples are mere friends.

In the first incident, the saffron activists reached Lal Bagh Palace where they caught a couple. They alleged that the youth caught from the spot is from another religion and he wanted to woo the girl. Later, police reached the spot after getting information.

Annapurna police station incharge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that the boy and girl were mere friends. He denied allegation of Love Jihad when he recorded statement of the girl. Dwivedi further said that the couple was later released.

In another incident, the Bajrang Dal activists caught a couple from a city hotel on Tuesday and claimed that it’s also a case of Love Jihad. The activists alleged that the couple was found in an objectionable manner in the hotel room.

The youth, who belongs to another religion, was hiding his identity card. The girl was handed over to his family members and youth was handed over to Hira Nagar police station. The Bajrang Dal activists said that parents of girl’s didn’t file any complaint fearing social repercussion.