Indore: Two cops transferred for negligence in duty that led to murder of BJP leader's son

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Two cops have been transferred from Kishanganj to Hatod police station on Friday for being negligent towards their duty on the day Sujit Thakur, son of BJP leader was murdered in Pigdamber.

Rural SP Bhagwat Singh Virde said constable Balbir Singh was on duty in Dial 100 and even though he was present near the incident spot, he did not reach there on time. Head constable Munna Lal Yadav was also transferred for the same reason. The SP said that had these two cops reached the incident spot on time, the tragedy would have been averted.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:38 AM IST