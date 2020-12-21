Indore:

​F​our members of a family in Rajendra Nagar area attacked a police ​team ​including Rajendra Nagar ​p​olice ​station in​-​charge, Amrita Solanki on Sunday night. The police team had visited ​a spot to settle ​a dispute between two families. Two policemen got injured in the incident. ​Police arrested four persons and sent them to jail.

Police said that a case has been registered against Ashok son of Sharad Prasad Pater (45), Ganesh Patel (22), Heeravati Patel (43) and Rajkamal Patel (23) under the Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Police said that ​they were informed that two families living near the police station are having a dispute. A ​police team reached the place in which the police station in​-​charge, Amrita Solanki, a sub-inspector and a few ​other ​policemen​ were present.​

Police said that the dispute was between a family of grocery shop ​owner ​and a family of medical store ​owner. The family members of the medical store ​owner told police that a few men of the grocery shop ​owner's family ​were staring at the women of his family as well as making obscene gestures.

TI Solanki went to the house of the grocery shop ​owner to settle ​to know ​what they ​had to say about the allegations being levelled against them. However, the family of grocery shop owner got angry and started arguing with the police and then they attacked the police team.

Accused Heeravati attacked TI Solanki and tried to assault her. Other accused attacked other members of the police team. The situation got so ​bad that backup teams were called by the police team for controlling the situation. Two policemen receive injuries in the incident.

​P​olice immediately arrested the four attackers and produced them in the court from where ​they were sent to jail.