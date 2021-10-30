Indore: Two chain snatching incidents reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bikers snatched gold chains from two women in different areas in the city on Thursday. The miscreants were so fearless that in one case they snatched gold chain from a woman who was sitting outside her house in Tilak Nagar area. The police could not even identify the accused till filing of the report.

Police said a woman named Pratibha was sitting outside her house in Tilak Nagar area when two men on a bike reached there, yanked the chain she was wearing off her neck and then fled. The woman cried for help and local residents came out for help, but the accused could not be caught. The police have registered a case against two unidentified men under relevant section on the complaint of woman’s son. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are being checked by the police to identify the accused.

In another incident, a woman named Sudha has lodged a complaint that she was going somewhere with her husband when her gold chain was looted by two bikers. Two bikers passed near her and they snatched her gold chain. She came to know about the incident when she checked and found her gold chain missing. She immediately reached the police station and lodged a complaint against two unidentified persons. The police are checking the CCTVs of the area.

In the last few days, many people were robbed of their gold chains in the different parts of the city. A woman was robbed of her gold chain in Kanadiya area a couple of days ago. While a similar incident was reported in Lasudia area. Another report came from Banganga area, where a woman was also robbed of her gold chain in this week. The bikers also snatched gold chain from the owner of a pesticide company, who was on morning walk a couple of days ago.

Man misbehaved girl, snatched phone from father

Police booked a youth for misbehaving with a girl and snatching the mobile phone of her father in Palasia area on Thursday. According to the police, the accused was using abusive words for the girl when her father intervened the accused manhandled her and took the mobile phone from her father and fled the scene. The police have registered a case against a youth and started a search for him.

