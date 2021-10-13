e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:00 AM IST

Indore: ​Two booked with arms

4 country-made pistols, one 32 bore gun and 5 live cartridges recovered
Staff Reporter
The accused in police custody |

Mhow (FPNS)
Following direction given by Dhar DSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel, Sagore police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadoria intercepted two persons on a motorbike late at night on Khalghat village road. Police nabbed Navneet, 21 resident Singhana village and Dipanshu, 21 resident Ringnod while they were heading towards Indore on a motorcycle to sell the illegal weapons.

Police seized four country-made pistols, one 32 bore gun, 5 live cartridges and the motorbike (MP-11-NG-3661), from them. A case has been registered against both the accused under section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:00 AM IST
