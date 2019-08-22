Indore: Two booked for thrashing man

Indore: Two persons were booked by Raoji Bazar police for thrashing a man, the police said on Wednesday. According to police, Dilawar , filed a complaint against moneylenders Sachin Verma and Shahzad.

He stated in the complaint that he had taken Rs 1,50,000 from Dilwar on interest. Due to some monetary crisis, he could not repay some installments.

On Tuesday, the accused called him for a tea and demanded money. Later they took him in a car and thrashed him badly. The accused also demanded Rs 7lakh from him.

They threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to repay the amount. Police are investigating the case.