Indore: Two arrested with 2.7 kilograms of cannabis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested with 2.7 kilograms of cannabis in different places in the Pardeshipura area on Saturday. The youths were trying to supply the cannabis to buyers before the police arrested them.

Acting on a tip, SI Narendra Singh Chouhan, along with his team from the Pardeshipura police station, raided an area near Bhandari Bridge and arrested a youth named Akash Patel, a resident of the Banganga area, while he was waiting for someone to whom he was to deliver cannabis there. The police have seized 1.3 kilograms of cannabis and a bike from the accused. Cops are trying to know about the person whom he was trying to supply the cannabis to.

The police received another tip that a person would deliver cannabis to someone near the Sugnidevi Grounds. SI Kamal Singh Raghuwanshi and his team raided the place and caught accused Hemant Bilwal, a resident of the Bajrang Nagar area, with 1.4 kilograms of cannabis.

Both the accused were booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigations into the case are underway. The police are gathering information about other persons involved in supplying drugs in the area.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:54 PM IST