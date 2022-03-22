Indore: Two arrested while carrying IMLF worth lakhs in SUV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The crime branch arrested two persons while they were illegally carrying Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in an SUV in Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday.

The accused are from Dhar district, and they are being questioned about the person to whom they were going to deliver the liquor.

A crime branch team was keeping an eye on the people involved in supplying liquor illegally in the city. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team accompanied by the Rajendra Nagar police station team managed to catch two persons in an SUV.

The accused were identified as Sourabh of Mandlawda and Dinesh of Bagh in Dhar district. During a search, the police recovered 11 cartons of IMFL from their vehicle. They could not present any bill or licence for the liquor after which they were taken to the police station.

They were booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act and further investigation is underway. The police have also seized the vehicle from the accused.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:52 PM IST