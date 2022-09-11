Indore Two arrested for stealing bag of jewellery from temple devotee

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested two accused who allegedly stole a bag of jewellery of a devotee who visited the Bada Ganapati temple for worship on Friday. The police said Mayank Agrawal complained that he, along with his mother, had gone to the temple for worship carrying a bag of jewellery.

While they were performing the rituals, some unidentified person stole the bag from the temple premises and vanished. The police scanned the CCTV cameras at the temple and traced the accused. They said that the accused were seen on CCTV footage taking the bag away. The police arrested them.

Cops said the bag had five grams of gold ring, one gold pendant, and other valuable jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. The police are interrogating the accused to find out about their criminal records. They are also trying to recover the stolen bag.