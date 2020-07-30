Indore: Two arrested for putting model’s video in porn site

Indore: Cyber cell on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly putting a model’s video in a porn site without her knowledge. The accused had shot her video after promising to give her a role in a web series of ALTBalaji and T-Series.
SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said in her complaint on June 25 the model said that her video had been uploaded by some persons in an adult site without her consent.
The team of inspector Rashid Ahmed, SI Sanjay Choudhary, constable Vivek Mishra and constable Gajendra Singh Rathore investigated the matter and a case under section 66-D, 67, 67-A of IT Act was registered.
The Cyber Cell officials have so far arrested 26-year-old Milind Dawar, a resident of Racecourse Road and Ankit Chawda of Banganga area. The complainant had alleged that director of film Brajendra Gurjar, Rajesh Gurjar, Sunil Jain, Anil Dwivedi, Vijayanand Pandey, Ajay Goyal, Gajendra Singh and others were all involved in the crime. SP Singh said Dawar confessed to his crime and told police that various people are involved in the crime and there is a chain from Indore to Mumbai. SP Singh said that a person named Ashok Singh and Vijayanand Pandey from Mumbai are also involved in the racket. They earn from porn websites, adult websites and other platforms through such videos. They are also selling such videos in many apps.