Indore: Cyber cell on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly putting a model’s video in a ​porn ​site without her knowledge. The accused had shot her video after promising to give her a role in a web series of ALTBalaji and T-Series.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said ​in her complaint on ​June 25​ the model said that her video ​had been uploaded by some persons in an adult site without her ​consent.

The team of ​i​nspector Rashid Ahmed, SI Sanjay Choudhary, constable Vivek Mishra and ​c​onstable Gajendra Singh Rathore ​investigated the matter and a case under section 66-D, 67, 67-A of IT ​A​ct was registered.

​The ​Cyber ​C​ell officials ​have so far arrested 26-year-old Milind Dawa​r​, a resident of Racecourse Road​ and Ankit Chawda of Banganga area.​ ​The complainant had alleged that ​director of film Brajendra Gurjar, Rajesh Gurjar, Sunil Jain, Anil Dwivedi, Vijayanand Pandey, Ajay Goyal, Gajendra Singh and others were ​all ​involved in the crime. SP Singh said ​Dawa​r​ confessed to his crime​ and told police that various people are involved in the crime and there is a chain from Indore to Mumbai. SP Singh said that a person named Ashok Singh and Vijayanand Pandey from Mumbai are also involved in the racket. They earn from porn websites, adult websites and other platforms through such videos. They are also selling such videos in many apps.