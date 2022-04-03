Indore: Two arrested for duping people of Rs 25L by posing as IDA officer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police on Saturday arrested two men for duping people in the name of selling properties after posing themselves as the officials of Indore Development Authority. The accused were on the run for more than a year. They are being questioned further.

Police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that complainant Ghanshyam Patil and others had informed on October 25, 2019 that two persons posing themselves as IDA officers had showed them row houses in Scheme Number 134. The accused took Rs 25 lakh from the victims and gave that fake allotment letters for the property. Since then, they were searching for the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused named Santosh Jain and Vijay Yadav. Efforts are on to recover the money taken by them from the people.

Two including prime accused arrested

Two persons including the prime accused were arrested in connection with duping people through a fake application in Vijay Nagar. The police had raided the office of the accused situated in Gravity Mall on February 24 and since then police were searching for the prime accused.

According to TI Kaji, they had previously arrested accused Shubham, Arbaz, Shravya and Shubham Roy. They had told police that the prime accused is Kuldeep and a person named Satish, had provided the SIM cards to the accused for making calls to the investors. The accused had created a fake software application to fool people. On Saturday, police arrested Kuldeep and Satish.

