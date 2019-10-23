Indore: Two additional check-in counters set up at airport

Indore: Two additional check-in counters, known as common user counters, have been set up at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. They will become operational from October 26, when Vistara Airline will launch Indore-New Delhi flight. The two new counters have been built at the cost of Rs 51.9 lakh. Aryama Sanyal, airport director, said 16 check-in counters exist, at present.

TK Jose, chairman of MP-CG Chapter of Travel Agents Association of India, said Vistara Airline had announced to start a daily flight on Indore-Delhi-Indore route on September 14 this year. With this, Indore becomes 30th destination of Vistara Airline.

As per schedule, the flight will depart from Delhi airport at 6.55 am daily and arrive in city at 8.20 am. The return flight will leave city at 8.55 am and reach New Delhi at 10.25 am. Vistara Airline believes that Indore is a key manufacturing centre and an emerging small and medium enterprises hub. The city has seen a significant rise in demand for greater air connectivity to the rest of the country.