Indore Turns Unused Books Into School Libraries Under ‘Read, Reuse, Repeat’ Campaign | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched RRR Libraries in government schools as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan 2026', promoting the culture of reading, reuse and resource conservation among students. The initiative, based on the theme 'Read, Reuse, Repeat', was launched at Government Sharda Girls’ School in Malharganj by Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh.

Around 2,100 books have been made available at the school library. Similar RRR Libraries have also been started in several other government schools across the city.

Under the special RRR campaign launched on Sept 1, citizens have been depositing unused books and plastic at 15 RRR centres in exchange for plants.

So far, the centres have collected 1,310 kg of plastic and 18,503 books, and distributed 5,077 plants.

Officials said the collected books are not merely being stored but are being distributed among students, children and needy citizens according to their requirements.

The initiative aims to turn unused books into educational resources while encouraging environmental responsibility, recycling, and greater public participation in resource conservation.