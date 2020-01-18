Indore trio heads to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 with PM

Indore: A dream for many has come true for three 17-year-old students of Indore. They are on way to Delhi meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Prajwal Upadhyay, Aishwarya Pillai and Lavish Tiwari, the three students, started their journey from Indore to Delhi via Bhopal on Saturday to meet the PM after receiving confirmation of their selection.

Students have been selected under the third edition of PM’s interaction programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 involving students and teachers that discuss ways to beat exam stress. The event would be held on January 20, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

In an exclusive interview, the trio shared their excitement, hopes and dreams.

Ques: How are you feeling about this meet?

Trio: We are proud and privileged to get this chance. It is going to be a beautiful learning experience. In fact, it gives us hope that our and country’s future is bright and progressive. We are grateful to have such teachers (Krishna Singh) and parents (Vinita & Samir Upadhyay; Reema & Praveen Tiwari; Ramse & Mohan Pillai) who guided and supported us.

Ques: What would you like to ask the PM in your interaction?

Trio: We want to ask him way to manage our time in studies as he manages his work and how we can face or figure out the biggest distraction.

Ques: What did you write about in your essay for the competition?

Trio: We chose to write about ‘Balance is beneficial’ together. It is one of the biggest challenges for students. We expressed our views on ‘How to manage between studies and extracurricular activities and how much it is important’. We all are into sports as well, so we quoted the importance of activities and sports in our essay.

Ques: What do you want to become?

Prajwal: I want to become a Neurosurgeon. It is my dream which will hopefully come true soon.

Aishwarya: I can understand chemical compounds easily and feel there is much to explore in the chemistry. I hope to become a chemistry professor and researcher.

Lavish: I have always fancied heart as the master of bodily functions, so I am hoping to become a cardiologist.

Ques: What is your take on PM Narendra Modi?

Trio: He is a dynamic personality. He is very enthusiastic and has the capability of taking bold and effective decisions. He is an inspiration and a motivator for us.