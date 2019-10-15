Indore: Transformer still not replaced, water supply remains hit

Indore: Water supply remained hit for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the transformer damaged by fire at sub-station in Bhaklay village could not be replaced.

“Three overhead water tanks remained empty and nine others could not be filled to their capacity,” said Balram Verma, water works in-charge at Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The tanks which could not be filled are in Ambikapuri, Radio Colony and Nanda Nagar. Colonies connected to these overhead water tanks had to go without water.

The tanks which could not be filled to their capacity are in Subhash Chowk, Krishi Nagar, Mahaveer Nagar, Scheme No 54, Nanak Nagar, Saikripa Colony, Bhagirathpura, Schene No 78 and Narwal.

Localities connected to these areas received water supply with low pressure.

A fire had broken out at a 25 MVA transformer at sub-station in Bhaklay village in Maheshwar district disrupting supply of water from Narmada Phase-III.

About 360 MLD water is supplied from Narmada Phase-III and 110 MLD water from Phase-I and Phase-II in the city.

Verma said that they had made alternate arrangements for electricity supply to Narmada Phase-III at 7 pm. “Out of 360 MLD supply form Narmada Phase-III, we have resumed supply of 270 MLD. So, the city will be 90MLD short from the total supply being made from all three phases of Narmada,” he added.

On transformer replacement, he said that they were thinking of borrowing a transformer from Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.