Indore: Training programme to improve Dial-100 service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To improve Dial-100 service, a one-day training workshop was organised at the auditorium of the New Police Control Room in Palasia on Friday.

On the instructions of CP Harinarayan Chari Mishra and additional CP (Crime/Headquarters) Rajesh Hingankar, SP (Radio) Sunil Rajore and the TIs /assistant station house officers of 8 districts of Indore Zone participated in the workshop.

In the workshop, the police officers stressed the need to make Dial 100 service more effective and useful. Along with this, suggestions for improving Dial 100 were received from all the station house officers. Training on Dial 100 service was provided by DSP (Radio) SK Gupta, inspector Devendra Singh Parihar and SI Gajendra Singh Raghuvanshi during the workshop.

Inspector Vishwajit Singh Parihar, SIs Anita Tomar and Prakash Shahi, who performed excellently in the seminar, were also felicitated by SP (Radio). SP Rajore proposed a vote of thanks. ACP (Radio) Subhash Singh and control room staff were present at the programme.