Indore Traffic Police Use Sky-eye To Penalise 70 Vehicle Owners For Violations |

Traffic police use sky-eye to penalise 70 vehicle owners for violations

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Traffic cops took action against 70 vehicles parked in no-parking zones on AB Road during peak hours on Thursday. Using drone surveillance, officials monitored busy stretches like Vijay Nagar, Rasoma Square, and MR-9.

On the instructions of DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the patrolling teams reached the spot after the drone spotted vehicles causing traffic jams outside malls and wine shops by occupying road space. As soon as the violation was noticed, patrolling and wheel-lock teams took action against around 70 vehicles. Announcements were made to warn drivers, and legal action was taken against the accused. The road was quickly cleared, and action was taken against drivers using mobile phones and driving in the wrong direction, helping ease traffic flow in the area.

In a separate drive, traffic police took action against the violations across all four zones of the city. During the action, a total of 1,883 cases were registered, including 1,433 for not wearing helmets, 253 for wrong parking, 17 for using mobile phones while driving, and 46 for violating one-way rules. Special patrolling and wheel-lock teams were deployed in busy markets and major roads to control illegal parking and improve traffic management.

Continuous patrolling in key areas such as Annapurna Road, Medanta Hospital Road, Palasia, Rajwada, Sarafa Bazar, and other crowded areas helped reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow.

Traffic enforcement drive:

* City-wide Action: Traffic police conducted a special drive across all four zones of the city to curb violations.

* Total Penalties: A total of 1,883 cases were registered during the operation.

* Helmet Violations: The majority of the cases involved riders without helmets, accounting for 1,433 penalties.

* Parking and One-way Rules: Officials registered 253 cases for illegal parking and 46 for one-way rule violations.

* Mobile Phone Usage: 17 drivers were penalised for using mobile phones while driving.

* Enforcement Teams: Special patrolling and wheel-lock teams were deployed in busy markets and on major roads to manage illegal parking and improve traffic flow.