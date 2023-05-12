 Indore: Traffic police took of passengers to know behaviour of bus drivers, conductors
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Traffic police took of passengers to know behaviour of bus drivers, conductors

Indore: Traffic police took of passengers to know behaviour of bus drivers, conductors

ACP (traffic) Basant Kaul and his team stopped many buses near Star Square and other places.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:48 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the death of 24 passengers in a bus accident in Khargone, the traffic management police stopped the passenger buses and talked with the passengers to know the behaviour of the driver and the conductor on Thursday. The bus drivers were allowed to go only after passengers gave positive responses about them.

ACP (traffic) Basant Kaul and his team stopped many buses near Star Square and other places. The papers of the buses were checked by the officers and they talked with the passengers one to one to know irregularity in the bus and to know the behaviour of the driver and the conductor with the passengers. The officers also asked the passengers whether the driver was driving at a high speed or recklessly. The buses were released after receiving the feedback of the passengers.

Read Also
Indore: 55 animals of 12 species from different countries arrive at Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aiming to update the registry: MP Dental Council to share a list of the 10k dentists of state with...

Aiming to update the registry: MP Dental Council to share a list of the 10k dentists of state with...

Indore: Two including girl held for robbery

Indore: Two including girl held for robbery

Indore: Woman booked for taking Rs 26 lakh from woman on pretext of doubling amount

Indore: Woman booked for taking Rs 26 lakh from woman on pretext of doubling amount

Indore: Traffic police took of passengers to know behaviour of bus drivers, conductors

Indore: Traffic police took of passengers to know behaviour of bus drivers, conductors

Indore: Semi-nude body of man recovered from isolated place, murder suspected

Indore: Semi-nude body of man recovered from isolated place, murder suspected