Indore: Traffic police took of passengers to know behaviour of bus drivers, conductors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the death of 24 passengers in a bus accident in Khargone, the traffic management police stopped the passenger buses and talked with the passengers to know the behaviour of the driver and the conductor on Thursday. The bus drivers were allowed to go only after passengers gave positive responses about them.

ACP (traffic) Basant Kaul and his team stopped many buses near Star Square and other places. The papers of the buses were checked by the officers and they talked with the passengers one to one to know irregularity in the bus and to know the behaviour of the driver and the conductor with the passengers. The officers also asked the passengers whether the driver was driving at a high speed or recklessly. The buses were released after receiving the feedback of the passengers.