Indore: Traffic police inform school students about road safety

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Under the road safety awareness campaign, the traffic management police informed the students and staff about the traffic rules at a school on Monday.

Inspector Dilip Parihar informed the importance of wearing helmet, seat belt and other things through pictures and video presentation. They told the students about the dangers of violating traffic rules.

Police told the students that they must follow traffic rules, drive vehicles safely in public places and only after obtaining a valid licence. They should drive within speed limit, not allow minor children to drive, wear helmet while driving a two-wheeler, never triple-ride and follow all other safety rules.

They told students and staff that while driving a four-wheeler one must wear a seat belt and also make those sitting behind use a seat belt. They were told not to use mobile phones while driving, drive safely and within speed limit.

During this session, the students asked several questions related to road safety and the police officials answered them. Around 550 students and staff were present in the programme.