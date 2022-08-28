Indore: Traffic police hold painting and essay competitions

Painting competition organised by traffic police |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A painting competition was organised for students by the traffic police as part of their ‘Road Safety Awareness Week - from August 22 to 28 - , on Saturday.

Over 400 students participated in the competition and drew pictures on various aspects of traffic rules – like wearing seat belts, wearing helmets, not using mobile phones while driving, following traffic signals, not overtaking from the wrong side etc.

Eminent cartoonist Ismail Lahiri was the judge. In the programme head constable Ranjit Singh encouraged the students to follow traffic rules to drive safely.

Similarly, an essay competition was also organised on the topic 'Road Safety - Life Defence' in which the students participated enthusiastically. Rachna Johri and Abhishek Singh were the judges for the essay competition.