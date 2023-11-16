Indore: Traffic Diversion For Public Transport And Private Vehicles  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the assembly elections, the traffic management police have made arrangements for the route diversion at some routes during the return of polling parties to Nehru Stadium after voting on Friday.

Diversion and traffic arrangements for public transport vehicles and private vehicles will be on the following routes from 6 pm on Friday. Entry of all public transport and private vehicles will be restricted from Azad Nagar intersection towards Radio Colony and from Azad Nagar intersection to Daily College.

Please use the diverted route from Azad Nagar intersection to Musakhedi intersection and Navlakha intersection. Vehicle movement from White Church intersection towards Azad Nagar intersection via Medical Hostel intersection will be completely restricted.

Vehicle movement from Home Guard intersection towards Azad Nagar intersection via Medical Hostel intersection will be completely banned. Vehicle movement from Agricultural College intersection via Daily College to District Jail trisection, Azad Nagar intersection will be completely restricted.

The entry of all public transport and general public vehicles coming from Pipliyahana intersection towards White Church intersection will be completely prohibited. These vehicles will be able to travel using the diverted route to Khajrana intersection or Musakhedi intersection.

All vehicles going from White Church intersection to Pipliyahana intersection will be able to go to Geeta Bhavan intersection, Bakhtawar Ramnagar, in front of St. Paul School and move towards Pipliyahana intersection.

To avoid inconvenience, instead of using the above restricted route, use alternative routes to reach the destination easily. No restrictions will be applicable on emergency service vehicles like ambulances, fire vehicles, police vehicles, hearses etc.

The traffic diversion system will be implemented on the above routes from 6 pm onwards. Considering the traffic pressure, the timing of the diversion system can be changed. In case of any inconvenience, people may contact the traffic telephone number 0731-2542572.