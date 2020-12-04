Indore: Traffic cops launch awareness campaign to avoid road accidents

Indore: With an aim to ​reduce the number of road accidents, the traffic cops launched an awareness campaign at various places in the city. The police officials pasted reflectors​, ​especially on tractor trolleys​. They ​also conducted a seminar to explain the importance of reflectors to the drivers.

During the drive, ASP (traffic) Ranjeet Singh Devke, DSP Santosh Kumar Upadhyay and Traffic TI Dilip Singh Parihar were present with their team at Teen Imli Square​, and they explained to the drivers that reflectors allow drivers coming from the rear to become alert about the vehicle in front of them from a distance of 150 metres. If there are no reflectors then accidents often occur due to fog, ​or when the vehicle​​ is ​wrongly parked on the main road or ​when the ​vehicles do not have ​tail ​lights.