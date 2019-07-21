Indore: Traders panic as last date of enrollment under composition scheme approaches

Indore: The complexities in GST is yet not resolved even after two years of its roll out in the country. The latest complexity relates to service providers who wish to opt for composition scheme but can’t do it. This is because the window on GSTN is not opening. The last date is July 31.

Keeping in view the genuine requirement of traders who are also part time service providers, the GST Council had offered them facility to opt for composition scheme. Accordingly, GSTN had open a window on its portal for receiving enrollment under the composition scheme. Its last date was June 30.

After expiry of last date, large number of aspiring traders could not be enrolled under the scheme. For them, the GSTN extended the last date to July 31.

But the real problem started from July 1 when GST Council extended the date for applying under the scheme. The GSTN closed the window on June 30 as per its previous deadline.

Since then, the window is closed though just 10 days are left to get enrolled under the scheme. As per an estimate, there are more than 10,000 aspiring traders who wish to enroll under the composition scheme.

Sushil Sureka, general secretary, Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said this shows the working style of GSTN, which does not care about traders.

“We have drawn attention of GST Council towards this issue. We have asked Council to update the GSTN Portal and start offering the option to get enrolled under the composition scheme.

As reported earlier, composition scheme has been brought for those traders whose annual turnover is Rs 1.5 crore and who do trading only. They can opt for the scheme and under the scheme they have to pay fixed GST once in a year.

However, the service providers were kept out from the scheme. But there are traders who are also service providers. For example, if any trader is selling something and offering service to transport goods to its customers, such traders were not eligible to choose composition scheme.

However, on repeated demand of traders, the scheme was made available to such traders also.