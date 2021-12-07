Indore: Traders demand cancelling of notification under which 30 new items were added to the EWay list

Indore



Irked over adding of 30 new items to the EWay list the traders have demanded that the notification in this regard should be cancelled.



A delegation of traders under the banner of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce

and Industries met the newly appointed SGST commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav at his office on Monday, and handed over a memorandum of their demands

Chamber president Ramesh Khandelwal, general secretary Sushil Sureka, joint secretary Rasnidhi Gupta and member Ishaq Choudhary were present.



Khandelwal said that by adding 30 new items to the E-Way list, the government is putting more hurdles in the form of additional paper work before the traders who are already suffering due to Covid. He said fixing the validity of E-Way bill to 200 km per day ignores the practical difficulties in transporting retail goods.

Khandelwal said that we have made a humble appeal to SGST Commissioner to cancel the notification. The chamber delegation also objected over increasing GST rates on textile goods and readymade garments from 5% to 12%. They appealed that the increase of GST rates on clothes should be taken back.



Khandelwal said it appears that the government is only interested in increasing revenue and ensuring that multinational companies get a monopoly in the business and not about small traders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:13 AM IST